Contrasting emotions of fans has social media buzzing

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In sharp contrast to Argentine fans, who had to swallow the bitter pill of their team’s loss to relative minnows Saudi Arabia at the Qatar World Cup earlier this week, Brazilian fans had much to cheer with their team winning their tournament opener against Serbia. Many jubilant fans in Kerala took to the streets in the early hours of Friday screaming and bursting crackers. Brazil’s 2-0 win heightened the football frenzy in the state as fans took to social media to engage in discussions and analyses, and to share trolls and memes.

“Brazil have kicked off their World Cup journey with their beautiful play. Weather, time, or language is not a barrier for the ‘Little Canaries’,” said Rahman Kunjon, a fan from Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad.

After their team’s defeat on Tuesday, social media platforms had turned into a virtual ‘battlefield’ with distraught Argentine fans hoping for a similar setback for Brazil against Serbia. Their hopes were dashed by two second-half goals by Richarlison. A video of a girl defending Argentina and Lionel Messi in the face of Brazilian supporters had gone viral earlier.

Brazil fans now expect the team to emerge world champions after 20 years. Sunil Rajan, of Pathanapuram, Kollam, posted on Facebook that Brazil conquered not only the minds of their fans but also of those who wished for their defeat through their play. “Many hoped to see Brazil lose the game. But they all were left disappointed by the team’s classic performance.”

N V Subair, president of Nainamvalappu Football Fan’s Association, said about 5,000 fans turned up to watch the livestreaming of Brazil’s match on the big screen. Nainamvalappu, a coastal village in Kozhikode, is famous for its football frenzy.

“Many younger fans support Brazil because Argentina has not won the World Cup since 1986. Most of them are of the view that Brazil’s squad, a blend of experience and youth, are better than Argentina’s in this edition,” said Basith from Kozhikode.

Meanwhile, the image of the receipt of an offering in favour of Brazilian star Neymar at a temple has gone viral. Argentina’s next match against Mexico on Sunday is already a hot-button topic on social media as it will decide the fate of Messi’s team in this edition of the tournament. Social media is sure to erupt as the group stage heats up.

