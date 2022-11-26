Home States Kerala

Kerala to pay Rs 205 crore for rice taken during flood

Special allocation for Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, an AIIMS and a rehabilitation scheme for non-resident Keralites have also found a place in the state’s wish-list.

Published: 26th November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Rice being unloaded from a train in Kozhikode | File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala will pay Rs 205.81-crore dues to the Centre on account of the additional rice allocation following the 2018 flood. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed the file for payment following the Centre’s ultimatum to adjust the amount in the normal food subsidy. The state had earlier requested the Union government to waive the amount.

The payment is to be made to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the 89,540 tonnes of rice that the state sourced in addition to the normal allocation from its warehouses in 2018-19. The FCI had sent repeated reminders to the state regarding the payment.  

Meanwhile, Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday held consultation with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Union Budget. He submitted a charter of demands covering a range of subjects, from raising the state’s borrowing limit to seeking sanction for the SilverLine project as well as a Vande Bharat train.

“Kerala is staring at a big crisis owing to a cut of Rs 23,000 crore from Central sanctions. Decrease in revenue deficit grant, end of GST compensation and adjusting off-budget borrowings in net borrowing ceiling (NBC) of the state are among the reasons for this. The shortage will be Rs 32,000 crore next year,” Balagopal told reporters in New Delhi after his meeting with Sitharaman.

He said the state has asked the Centre to change the GST revenue sharing ratio from 40:60. Other demands raised by Balagopal included extending GST compensation given to states to another five years, sharing cess revenue with states, increasing the Centre’s share in centrally sponsored schemes as well as in social security pension.

Special allocation for Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, an AIIMS and a rehabilitation scheme for non-resident Keralites have also found a place in the state’s wish-list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food Corporation of India FCI Pinarayi Vijayan Nirmala Sitharaman K N Balagopal
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp