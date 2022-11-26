Pet dog’s eyes gouged out by anti-social elements

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In a cruel incident, a two-year-old domestic dog of Durga Bhavan in Puthiyanamparambath in Parakkad, Mudhuthala, was found with its two eyes gouged out on Friday.

The dog had gone missing for the last many days. It was on Friday that the dog was found in a serious and hapless condition. The family members saw the dog standing in front of the gate of the house with its eyes gouged out. The dog had either smelt its way back to the house or someone had brought it and dropped it there. The present condition is that it has no sight in both eyes, said local people.

The eyes were damaged by some anti-social elements either by using acid or they were gouged out, felt the veterinary doctors. It was eight days ago that the dog went missing. It was not known as to who had taken away the dog which was chained in the house.

The family members had searched for the dog in the nearby compounds and wells but to no avail. The dog had come crawling to the house on Friday morning. Though the dog was taken to the Veterinary College in Thrissur, as there were no veterinary doctors it was brought back.

The doctors are expected to perform the surgery on Saturday. There is no injury to the dog in any other parts of the body. The family members said that the doctors at the Veterinary College in Thrissur had also opined that the eyes would have been gouged out or damaged by using acid.

