Raj Bhavan protest: Notice issued to govt employees

The governor’s office had referred the matter to the chief secretary.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Secretary V P Joy has issued showcause notices to seven government employees who participated in the LDF’s protest in front of the Raj Bhavan on November 15. A delegation of BJP leaders met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan recently and complained about the participation of government employees in the protest. They also submitted photographs of the employees who participated in the stir.

The governor’s office had referred the matter to the chief secretary. The issuance of the showcause notices is seen as an effort to mollify the governor who is engaged in a bitter feud with the government on various issues.

The employees who were served with the show-cause notice include the top office-bearers of the pro-CPM Kerala Secretariat Employees Association. The notice was issued as participation in a political protest constitutes a violation of the code of conduct for government employees.

Meanwhile, the governor indicated that he was not keen on pursuing the matter further. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Khan said his focus was not on such trivial matters but on issues such as the falling standards of universities.

