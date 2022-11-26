Record spike in domestic tourist arrivals to Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has witnessed a record 196 per cent surge in domestic tourist arrivals in the first three quarters of the current year as compared to the corresponding period a year ago, reflecting a spectacular comeback from the pandemic-triggered downturn.

Sending clear signals that the state’s crucial travel and hospitality sector is poised to surpass pre-pandemic levels, the state received a total of 1.33 crore domestic tourists in nine months till September this year, notching a 1.49 per cent increase as compared to the same period before the pandemic, Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas told reporters here.

On the foreign tourism sector, the January-September period this year saw a 600 per cent stride in overseas tourist arrivals to Kerala, and the state is expected to host more overseas travellers as the world is opening up overcoming the pandemic-induced restrictions.

Overall, Kerala Tourism grew by 120 per cent amid a 12.07 per cent surge in state Gross Domestic Product in 2021-22, which is above the national average, as cited by the Department of Economics and Statistics, the minister said.

The third quarter of 2022 saw Ernakulam district ranking first in domestic tourism with 28,93,961 tourist visits, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (21,46,969), Idukki (17,85,276), Thrissur (15,07,511), and Wayanad (10,93,175). There has been a notable increase in footfalls in three upland districts of the state- Idukki (47.55%), Wayanad (34.57%), and Pathanamthitta (47.69%).

Riyas said the Tourism Department is making all efforts to improve domestic tourism. Besides wooing tourists from other states, the department also focuses on giving an added momentum to local tourism within Kerala. Also, travel lovers are encouraged to explore the destinations within their districts. He said more than 100 new tourism destinations will be added to the state’s tourism map by 2023 as part of the Destination Challenge Project, being carried out in collaboration with local self-government institutions. “Soon, eight more districts in the state will have Beypore model sea bridges. Similarly, there will be hiking and trekking facilities in hilly districts. Major plans are also on the anvil to step up hospitality facilities and improve the condition of roads to destinations”, he added.

“Excellent marketing strategies, publicity measures and high-quality hospitality besides events and products such as Kerala Travel Mart, Champions Boat League and Caravans, have helped us recover in tourism, said Tourism Director P B Nooh. The implementation of a set of meticulously-crafted steps will help in future trajectory of travel and hospitality industry in the state, he added.

