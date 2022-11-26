Tharoor, Sudhakaran, Satheesan on same dais

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the row over Shashi Tharoor’s Malabar tour, which set off speculation regarding his intentions to become active in state politics, the diplomat-turned-politician will share a stage with state Congress president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan in Kochi on Sunday. Sudhakaran and Satheesan will attend the state conference of All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) in Kochi.

Sudhakaran will inaugurate the conference at 9.30 am and Shashi Tharoor, who is the national president of AIPC, will deliver the keynote address. AIPC state president Dr S S Lal will preside over. Satheesan will inaugurate the Leaders’ Forum in the evening.

