Kerala: 25 cops injured as protest against Adani port takes violent turn

The protesters, mostly from coastal hamlets, have been demanding the construction of the port be stopped as it reportedly affects the coastal ecosystem.

Published: 27th November 2022 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

The image of a damaged police vehicle after the protesters went berserk and vented their ire against the police on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At least 25 police personnel were injured when the anti-seaport project agitators attacked the Vizhinjam police station on Sunday demanding the release of five of its members detained in connection with Saturday's violence.

Earlier in the day, the state government hardened its stand against the protestors and registered cases against Latin Church priests, including archbishop Thomas J Netto. Netto is named the first accused in a case related to conspiracy and instigating violence.

Vizhinjam plunged in darkness: Protesters went berserk and targetted the police on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)

Local sources said police arrested one Shelton for allegedly being part of the violence on Saturday. Later, when four others from the agitation committee went to the police station to release him, they were also arrested. The police said they were also part of the mob that unleashed violence. As the news spread, hundreds of men and women from nearby fishing hamlets surrounded the station demanding their release. They damaged two police vehicles and injured several personnel, before laying a siege to the station. Videos from the scene showed bleeding policemen who were injured in the attack by protesters.

The agitators blocked police reinforcements from reaching the place for hours. They even prevented the ambulances that came to shift the injured cops to hospitals. A special branch source said even their plain clothesmen were not able to operate in the area as the police personnel were totally surrounded by the agitators. A cameraman associated with a local TV channel was injured by the agitators.

Police fired three rounds of tear gas shells to control the 'mob.' The authorities also mobilized forces from the city and rural limits. Policemen in the adjoining districts are asked to remain on standby. The rapid response force has also been deployed in the town. The District Collector has ordered that liquor outlets be shut for seven days in Vizhinjam police station limits.

Besides Netto, Auxiliary bishop Christudas and Vicar General Eugene Pereira were among 50 priests of the Latin Church named as accused in different cases related to the violence. The police registered 10 cases in total. The archbishop and the auxiliary bishop were named accused in three cases. The Vicar General, who was present at the protest site during Saturday's violence, was charged with attempt to murder.

