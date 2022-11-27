Kerala: Rabeea Hamda, the 6-year-old lover of winged insects

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Rabeea Hamda is treading a path that most others of her age are scared to even step on. At just six, she has a great understanding of beekeeping. When she takes a box off a vertically stacked hive swarming with bees and explains everything about the winged insect, one feels her status as the youngest apiarist in the India Book of Records is fitting.

Rabeea’s family has been into beekeeping for many years. Her father Mohammed Rafeeq was a farmer at Gandhi Nagar in Kothukurissy, Ananganadi. He left for Fujairah, the UAE, two years ago and works currently as a beekeeper in a farm.

“After Rafeeq left for the Gulf, I continued his vocation. Ananganadi panchayat and horticorp had helped me set up a 10-box bee yard in our compound. Rabeea used to be a little scared initially, and watch us tending to the colony of bees and collecting honey from a little away.

Gradually, she developed interest. My husband bought her security gear including gloves, jacket, shoes, mask, hooded suit, hat and veil. Rabeea also uses a smoker that uses coconut fibres. It calms the bees,” said T Salma, Rabeea’s mother.

Rabeea said she knows bee stings can be dangerous.

“Initially my parents did not allow me to go near beehives though I always wanted to be with them. Sensing my interest, they bought protective gear for me. I’ve seen my parents clean beehives. I do the same by taking out each box from the hive. I also feed bees. My teachers are very encouraging. I don’t feel any difficulty and I enjoy doing it,” said the class 1 student at Palakkode AUP School.

