Home States Kerala

Kerala: Rabeea Hamda, the 6-year-old lover of winged insects

The class one student walks zealously amid swarms of bees collecting honey from one box after the other, reports  A Satish

Published: 27th November 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Rabeea Hamda tends to bees and extracts honey in her house compound

Rabeea Hamda tends to bees and extracts honey in her house compound

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Rabeea Hamda is treading a path that most others of her age are scared to even step on. At just six, she has a great understanding of beekeeping. When she takes a box off a vertically stacked hive swarming with bees and explains everything about the winged insect, one feels her status as the youngest apiarist in the India Book of Records is fitting.

Rabeea’s family has been into beekeeping for many years. Her father Mohammed Rafeeq was a farmer at Gandhi Nagar in Kothukurissy, Ananganadi. He left for Fujairah, the UAE, two years ago and works currently as a beekeeper in a farm.

“After Rafeeq left for the Gulf, I continued his vocation. Ananganadi panchayat and horticorp had helped me set up a 10-box bee yard in our compound. Rabeea used to be a little scared initially, and watch us tending to the colony of bees and collecting honey from a little away.

Gradually, she developed interest. My husband bought her security gear including gloves, jacket, shoes, mask, hooded suit, hat and veil. Rabeea also uses a smoker that uses coconut fibres. It calms the bees,” said T Salma, Rabeea’s mother.

Rabeea said she knows bee stings can be dangerous.

“Initially my parents did not allow me to go near beehives though I always wanted to be with them. Sensing my interest, they bought protective gear for me. I’ve seen my parents clean beehives. I do the same by taking out each box from the hive. I also feed bees. My teachers are very encouraging. I don’t feel any difficulty and I enjoy doing it,” said the class 1 student at Palakkode AUP School.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BEE Bee hive beekeeper Rabeea Hamda
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp