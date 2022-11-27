Tharoor issue: Congress panel says none should cross party line

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the ripples created by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s Malabar tour continue unabated, the central leadership, including CWC member A K Antony, has exuded confidence that the state Congress leadership will handle the controversy effortlessly. Following the controversy, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, who is also the chairman of the state Congress’ disciplinary committee, came out with a directive that none, including Tharoor, should stray away from the party framework.

Antony, who inaugurated a seminar on ‘Constitutional values’ coinciding with the Constitution Day commemoration at Indira Bhavan on Saturday, rallied behind the leadership on the Tharoor issue. He was cautious with his words and maintained that everyone should set aside their apprehension. It was the first time Antony spoke about the controversy.

“I am confident that the state Congress leadership will effortlessly handle the Tharoor issue,” said Antony. Earlier, Tariq Anwar, national general secretary in charge of Kerala had also echoed Antony’s opinion when he came down to Kozhikode for the stone-laying ceremony of the DCC office there. He had held talks with state Congress president K Sudhakaran where he extended all support to the state leadership on the issue. Tariq Anwar was keen to ensure that the issue doesn’t escalate further.

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan who spoke at the event took a guarded stance and didn’t shy away from expressing his apprehension over disciplinary action coming his way, maintaining that the party should ensure that there is no fluctuation if they decide so.

On Friday, the three-member disciplinary committee headed by Thiruvanchoor was huddled at Indira Bhavan so as to avoid similar incidents in future. The other members include N Azhakeshan and Dr Arifa. Thiruvanchoor told TNIE that in the light of the Tharoor controversy, in future Congress leaders who are interested in attending debates or seminars in other districts should inform the respective DCCs about their programme.

“The Congress party has got a framework and none should cross that barrier line. No one, including Tharooor, is above the party. We did not receive any complaint against Tharoor and hence there is no need to take action against him. So why should we drag him into the controversy? It’s not about Tharoor alone, but am saying this from a wider perspective,” said Thiruvanchoor.

The irony is that Raghavan had informed the Kozhikode district leadership about the seminar on secularism being organised by the Youth Congress. So there was no lapses on the part of either Tharoor or Raghavan, who coordinated the entire four-day programme.

