Home States Kerala

Tharoor issue: Congress panel says none should cross party line

Central leadership exudes confidence that the state unit will handle the row effectively

Published: 27th November 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the ripples created by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s Malabar tour continue unabated, the central leadership, including CWC member A K Antony, has exuded confidence that the state Congress leadership will handle the controversy effortlessly. Following the controversy, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, who is also the chairman of the state Congress’ disciplinary committee, came out with a directive that none, including Tharoor, should stray away from the party framework.

Antony, who inaugurated a seminar on ‘Constitutional values’ coinciding with the Constitution Day commemoration at Indira Bhavan on Saturday, rallied behind the  leadership on the Tharoor issue. He was cautious with his words and maintained that everyone should set aside their apprehension. It was the first time Antony spoke about the controversy.

“I am confident that the state Congress leadership will effortlessly handle the Tharoor issue,” said Antony. Earlier, Tariq Anwar, national general secretary in charge of Kerala had also echoed Antony’s opinion when he came down to Kozhikode for the stone-laying ceremony of the DCC office there. He had held talks with state Congress president K Sudhakaran where he extended all support to the state leadership on the issue. Tariq Anwar was keen to ensure that the issue doesn’t escalate further.

Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan who spoke at the event took a guarded stance and didn’t shy away from expressing his apprehension over disciplinary action coming his way, maintaining that the party should ensure that there is no fluctuation if they decide so.

On Friday, the three-member disciplinary committee headed by Thiruvanchoor was huddled at Indira Bhavan so as to avoid similar incidents in future. The other members include N Azhakeshan and Dr Arifa. Thiruvanchoor told TNIE that in the light of the Tharoor controversy, in future Congress leaders who are interested in attending debates or seminars in other districts should inform the respective DCCs about their programme.

“The Congress party has got a framework and none should cross that barrier line. No one, including Tharooor, is above the party. We did not receive any complaint against Tharoor and hence there is no need to take action against him. So why should we drag him into the controversy? It’s not about Tharoor alone, but am saying this from a wider perspective,” said Thiruvanchoor.

The irony is that Raghavan had informed the Kozhikode district leadership about the seminar on secularism being organised by the Youth Congress. So there was no lapses on the part of either Tharoor or Raghavan, who coordinated the entire four-day programme.

RAGHAVAN TAKES GUARDED STANCE
Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan took a guarded stance and didn’t shy away from expressing his aprehension over discpilinary action coming his way, maintaining that the party should ensure that there is no fluctuation if they decide so

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Shashi Tharoor A K Antony
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp