Home States Kerala

Adani seaport: Latin Catholic Church demands judicial probe into Vizhinjam protest

The district administration has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue on Monday.

Published: 28th November 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen belonging to the Latin Archdiocese blocking the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | B P Deepu)

Fishermen belonging to the Latin Archdiocese blocking the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo | B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Latin Church demanded a judicial probe on the incidents that resulted in violence at Vizhinjam on Saturday and Sunday. The Vicar General of the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese, and the general convenor of the protest, Eugine H Pereira, accused the government of scripting the violence.

“It was a conspiracy to weaken the fishermen's protest against the port. Both the government and Adani worked hand in hand for fomenting violence. The fishermen responded only at the last moment in the face of continuous provocations,” he said.

ALSO READ | Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn

He was responding after the fishermen and police clashed at Vizhinjam on Sunday evening. Several people including policemen were injured in the police station attack and the lathi charge that followed. The provocation came after the police arrested fishermen in connection with the violence at the port site on Saturday. The fishermen opposing the port project had clashed with the people supporting the port.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated negotiations to resolve the issue. The district administration has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue on Monday. The High Court will hear the petition filed by Adani against the obstruction caused by the protestors in resuming the port work. The Latin Church also filed an appeal against the court verdict allowing port construction. The government is awaiting further action based on the direction of the court.

Ports minister Ahamed Devarkovil blamed the Latin Church for communalising the protest. He reiterated that the port project could not be stalled and the government had accepted five out of seven demands raised by the protestors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam protest Adani sea port Latin Church
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp