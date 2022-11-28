Adoor Prakash gets clean chit in sexual abuse case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After investigating the sexual abuse complaint against Congress MP Adoor Prakash for 15 months, the CBI has filed a closure report in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court citing that it could not recover any evidence against the politician to substantiate the allegations levelled by the controversial woman entrepreneur.

The CBI filed its report on Saturday where the agency said it had scant evidence to prosecute the MP in the case. The complainant, who herself is an accused in a slew of cases, had alleged that a section of senior Congress leaders, including former CM Oommen Chandy, sexually exploited her when she approached them for business-related purposes.

Reacting to the development, the MP said he was living the happiest moments of his life as the “politically-motivated case has crumbled before the law”. “The case was politically-motivated and fabricated. The state police investigated the allegation and gave us a clean chit. But for political mileage, the state government handed it over to the CBI. The Central agency conducted an honest probe and found that the allegations were baseless,” the Attingal MP said.

The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to MP Hibi Eden by filing a closure report before the court, saying there was no evidence against him. Prakash, Chandy, Hibi, MP K C Venugopal, MLA A P Anil Kumar and BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty were accused of sexual abuse by the woman in 2013. Her allegation was that the six leaders sexually abused her while she visited them to seek help for her business. Abdullakutty was then associated with Congress and the allegation of sexual misconduct had rocked the UDF government, which was in power during that time, badly.

