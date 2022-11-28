Home States Kerala

Adoor Prakash gets clean chit in sexual abuse case

The CBI filed its report on Saturday where the agency said it had scant evidence to prosecute the MP in the case.

Published: 28th November 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Adoor Prakash

Congress MP Adoor Prakash (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After investigating the sexual abuse complaint against Congress MP Adoor Prakash for 15 months, the CBI has filed a closure report in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court citing that it could not recover any evidence against the politician to substantiate the allegations levelled by the controversial woman entrepreneur.

The CBI filed its report on Saturday where the agency said it had scant evidence to prosecute the MP in the case. The complainant, who herself is an accused in a slew of cases, had alleged that a section of senior Congress leaders, including former CM Oommen Chandy, sexually exploited her when she approached them for business-related purposes.

Reacting to the development, the MP said he was living the happiest moments of his life as the “politically-motivated case has crumbled before the law”. “The case was politically-motivated and fabricated. The state police investigated the allegation and gave us a clean chit. But for political mileage, the state government handed it over to the CBI. The Central agency conducted an honest probe and found that the allegations were baseless,” the Attingal MP said.

The CBI had earlier given a clean chit to MP Hibi Eden by filing a closure report before the court, saying there was no evidence against him. Prakash, Chandy, Hibi, MP K C Venugopal, MLA A P Anil Kumar and BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty were accused of sexual abuse by the woman in 2013. Her allegation was that the six leaders sexually abused her while she visited them to seek help for her business. Abdullakutty was then associated with Congress and the allegation of sexual misconduct had rocked the UDF government, which was in power during that time, badly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adoor Prakash sexual abuse Congress Party
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp