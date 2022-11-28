Dept inaction against ASI draws flak

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The delay in the arrest of Ambalavayal grade ASI T G Babu, who allegedly misbehaved with a Pocso case survivor, has triggered criticisms from activists and groups of Scheduled Tribes in Wayanad. Mananthavady DySP A P Chandran, the investigation officer, who is in charge of the special mobile squad, said Babu is still at large.

“The accused is getting enough time to approach the High Court and file a petition for anticipatory bail. Such negligence and delay in the investigation is common when it comes to issues related to the ST community,” said tribal activist Ammini K Wayanad.

The Wayanad SC/ST confederation members said they are planning to lodge a complaint with the chief minister and minister for the welfare of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and backward classes in this regard.

Meanwhile, Babu’s bail plea was rejected by the Mananthavady court recently. As per the 17-year-old complainant, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe community, Babu misbehaved with her when she was taken for evidence collection in Ooty in July in connection with a Pocso case. The complainant’s family wrote a letter to the DGP amid allegations that the police were protecting the accused. Babu was suspended pending inquiry, and Kannur range DIG ordered a department-level inquiry on November 11.

