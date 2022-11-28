Home States Kerala

Kozhikode man to be India’s representative for Asian workshop

Published: 28th November 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations | Somyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: T K Kishore Kumar, chief project coordinator of the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), will take part in the workshop on ‘National Digital Transformation’ organised by the Japan-based Asian Productivity Organisation. He will be one of two representatives from India at the event, which will be held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from December 6 to 9.

Kishore, who hails from Kozhikode, is also director of the New Delhi-based National Labour Cooperative Federation of India (NLCF), the apex body of about 47,000 cooperatives in the country. Moreover, he is a member of various national-level committees working to attract youth to the cooperative sector. 

“I have been part of previous study trips to Spain, Italy and Brazil held under the auspices of UNDP,” said Kishore. Working in the cooperative sector have also provided an opportunity to represent the country in various seminars and workshops in countries such as Australia, Sri Lanka, Iran, Thailand, Philippines, and Malaysia. He has visited England at the invitation of the British High Commissioner.  

The Vietnam workshop will provide a platform to exchange ideas on digital transformation strategies, discuss the effectiveness of national initiatives, and observe good practices for implementing such strategies.

