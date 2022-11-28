Sensing Tharoor’s growing support, Satheesan blames media for divide  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A face-off between MP Shashi Tharoor and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan was expected at the ‘Decode’ conclave organised by the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) in Kochi on Sunday. However, Satheesan seemed to have mellowed down realising the support Tharoor is drawing from all corners.

With a large section of the Congress leaders blaming Satheesan for the standoff, he climbed down from his previous aggressive posturing against Tharoor and instead, blamed the media for showcasing him as a ‘villain’.

“Media expects that we will both share the dais together at the event and they will get an opportunity to weave another story of hatred. But unfortunately for them, Tharoor’s session was in the morning and mine in the evening. The media was looking for a visual in which I and Tharoor were staring at the opposite direction,” Satheeshan said addressing the concluding session at the conclave.

In the morning session, Tharoor also was cautious not to mention anything about the ongoing tussle between him and Satheeshan. However, the younger lot who attended the sessions MP Hibi Eden, MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Youth Congress vice-president K S Sabarinadhan and AICC secretary Sreenivasan Krishnan were effusive in praise for Tharoor.

It may be recalled that both Hibi and Sabarinadhan were open in their support towards Tharoor when he contested in the Congress presidential election. Comparing politics with football, Kuzhalnadan said “unity is key in football. Players who score goals become stars in football. But it should be ensured that we have an appropriate goalkeeper to guard the post. In Congress, party workers are goalkeepers.

There should be no action from leaders that disappoint them. Congress should grow by including changes. Some may commit fouls in between. The fouls should be committed against the opposition,” he said.

Later, Kuzhalnadan told TNIE that the youth leaders are unhappy with the state leadership for not showing maturity. Not hiding his disappointment, he recalled that the leadership is not learning from their mistakes and shy away from taking everyone into confidence which would only hamper the party’s prospects in the long run.

Hibi Eden said Congress should unleash Tharoor. “India needs Tharoor. There are people who pay to listen to his speeches. When we go for foreign tours, people ask about Tharoor. He is a popular figure across the globe,” he said.

Sabarinathan said Tharoor is a reference point for him in the party. “There is a wrong narrative that Tharoor only speaks for the elite class. This has to change. He is the only person in the party who wrote books about Nehru and Ambedkar,” he said.

Sreenivasan Krishnan who was initially considered for the Rajya Sabha early this March said that the party should use Tharoor in various capacities. “A leader like Tharoor can contribute to the country as well as the state,” Sreenivasan said.

Not creating controversy in Congress, says Tharoor

Kochi: Shashi Tharoor denied creating any controversy in Congress and said he had no differences with anyone in the party. Tharoor was in North Paravoor, the assembly constituency of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, to inaugurate his friend’s dental clinic. The MP told reporters that he had no issues in speaking to anyone, adding that he was not a kindergarten student. He said he had not received any letter from the Congress disciplinary committee. Tharoor also said that he came to the event after his friend invited him. He said he informs the respective district Congress committee (DCC) about his participation in a party function, but private functions are not reported to the DCCs.

