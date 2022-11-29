Home States Kerala

Board formed to regulate fertility clinics

The health minister will head the board and the joint secretary of the health department will lead the appropriate authority.

Published: 29th November 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnancy, pregnant, delivery, hypertension

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A state board to regulate clinics offering assisted reproductive technology (ART) and ensure treatment legally for the patients, has started inspections. The board will give approval to the clinics after inspections in a time-bound manner, said Health Minister Veena George. She chaired the first meeting of ART surrogacy state board on Monday. The members of the board will conduct inspections in clinics under the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode regions.

The board came into existence under the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, passed by Parliament.  

The clinics have been categorised into four types which require separate approvals.  There are approvals for institution, clinic or ART clinic, ART bank and surrogacy clinic. The health minister will head the board and the joint secretary of the health department will lead the appropriate authority.

