Can’t allow any bid to create communal divide: Ahamed Devarkovil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The government cannot allow any attempt to create communal division and the move to attack the houses and establishments of another community, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil said on Monday.

To questions from reporters on the violence at Vizhinjam on Sunday, he said the move against secular principles cannot be tolerated. “The government has maintained utmost restraint while dealing with the agitation. No agitation will end after solving all the demands. The usual practice is to go for a settlement once major demands are met. The government had agreed to five out of the seven demands raised by the agitators,” he said.

The sixth demand was for the free distribution of kerosene and the issue is outside the purview of the state government. The seventh demand was for stalling the project. “A project which is beneficial for the state cannot be stopped, that too after spending crores of rupees,” the minister said.

Asked about the demand for a judicial inquiry from the part of the protesters, Devarkovil said they have scant regard for the judiciary. “The protesters had assured the court that they will not obstruct the construction activities. The assurance has been violated. What is the meaning in those who do not have faith in courts asking for judicial probe,” he asked.

KOZHIKODE: The government cannot allow any attempt to create communal division and the move to attack the houses and establishments of another community, Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil said on Monday. To questions from reporters on the violence at Vizhinjam on Sunday, he said the move against secular principles cannot be tolerated. “The government has maintained utmost restraint while dealing with the agitation. No agitation will end after solving all the demands. The usual practice is to go for a settlement once major demands are met. The government had agreed to five out of the seven demands raised by the agitators,” he said. The sixth demand was for the free distribution of kerosene and the issue is outside the purview of the state government. The seventh demand was for stalling the project. “A project which is beneficial for the state cannot be stopped, that too after spending crores of rupees,” the minister said. Asked about the demand for a judicial inquiry from the part of the protesters, Devarkovil said they have scant regard for the judiciary. “The protesters had assured the court that they will not obstruct the construction activities. The assurance has been violated. What is the meaning in those who do not have faith in courts asking for judicial probe,” he asked.