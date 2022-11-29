Football fever: 45-year-old Brazil Sudheer from Kerala shows his ‘colours’

Rahul R By

KOLLAM: A resident of Pallimukku in Kollam has painted his home and vehicles in the colours of the Brazilian flag. Sudheer Yousef, 45, is known for his passion for the game. Brazil Sudheer, as he is fondly called, has painted his two-storey house, car, and scooter in yellow and blue. His love of football was ignited in the early 1990s seeing Diego Maradona in action. And Robert Carlos’s famous free-kick goal against France in 1997 made him fall in love with the Brazilian team.

“The outrageous long-distance free kick netted by Roberto Carlos sealed my craze for Brazilian football,” he says. He has been painting his home and other belongings for the last five World Cups. Sudheer expects Brazil to add a sixth title in Qatar.

“Most of the team’s star players are in fantastic form. I am not just second-guessing it: Brazil will win the World Cup,” Sudheer said. Sudheer had to obtain permission from the Sports Council to modify his vehicles.

Previously, the motor vehicle department was tasked with issuing such permits. However, an accident in Vadakkencherry in October changed all that.

