Home States Kerala

Football fever: 45-year-old Brazil Sudheer from Kerala shows his ‘colours’

Sudheer had to obtain permission from the Sports Council to modify his vehicles.

Published: 29th November 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil Sudheer in front of his house

By Rahul R
Express News Service

KOLLAM: A resident of Pallimukku in Kollam has painted his home and vehicles in the colours of the Brazilian flag. Sudheer Yousef, 45, is known for his passion for the game. Brazil Sudheer, as he is fondly called, has painted his two-storey house, car, and scooter in yellow and blue. His love of football was ignited in the early 1990s seeing Diego Maradona in action. And Robert Carlos’s famous free-kick goal against France in 1997 made him fall in love with the Brazilian team. 

“The outrageous long-distance free kick netted by Roberto Carlos sealed my craze for Brazilian football,” he says. He has been painting his home and other belongings for the last five World Cups. Sudheer expects Brazil to add a sixth title in Qatar.

“Most of the team’s star players are in fantastic form. I am not just second-guessing it: Brazil will win the World Cup,” Sudheer said. Sudheer had to obtain permission from the Sports Council to modify his vehicles.

Previously, the motor vehicle department was tasked with issuing such permits. However, an accident in Vadakkencherry in October changed all that. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Kerala World Cup FIFA World Cup Brazil
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp