Home States Kerala

K-Rail protests to continue until government abandons project

Salvin K P, an organiser of protests in the Aluva-Angamaly region, said the government booked even people who took out protest ralli

Published: 29th November 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Standoff between protesters and K-Rail officials at Chottanikkara | FILE PIC

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The decision of the state government to redeploy officials posted to land-acquisition units for the SilverLine (K-Rail) project has raised serious questions about the future of the ruling dispensation’s dream project. However, protesters are determined to continue their agitation until the project is abandoned.
The concern of thousands of affected people is that if the project is delayed indefinitely the lands demarcated for the social impact assessment study will lie idle. The protesters cite the example of land acquired for the Sabari Rail project which has been lying frozen for several years with the Union government’s clearance not forthcoming.

“The government issued two notifications, on August 18 and October 30 last year, for creating land-acquisition offices and acquisition of 1,221 hectares of land in 11 districts for the SilverLine project. As these notifications are yet to be cancelled, all the properties mentioned remain frozen, even as some banks and financial institutions cite otherwise. But banks will refuse loans for properties with survey stones,” said M T Thomas, of Mulakulam in Kottayam district, who is spearheading the protests in the area.

Violent protests broke out in several districts early this year after K-Rail authorities started laying yellow survey stones for the social impact assessment. The opposition Congress and BJP workers also clashed with police in many places.

The survey had to be suspended due to stiff resistance in Mulanthuruthy, Angamaly, Kottayam, Malappuram and Kannur. “We launched the protest on September 19, 2019, in Mulakulam. The small spark has flared up and reached every corner of the state. We were the first to move the High Court and NGT in the matter. More than `100 crore of public money was wasted without any proper sanction. Now that the government has decided to stall all proceedings, charges against the agitators must be dropped,” Thomas added.

Salvin K P, an organiser of protests in the Aluva-Angamaly region, said the government booked even people who took out protest rallies.

He added that the situation is not ripe to wind down the strike as the recent order itself says new notifications entrusting officials to conduct a social impact assessment study will be taken forward once the approval from the Railway Board for the project is received.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K-Rail Silverline
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp