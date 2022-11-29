Home States Kerala

This Idukki man pushes boundaries of adventure

Sudheesh’s life of adventure began with long-distance journeys to overcome the insecurity he felt following his parents’ death.

Sudheesh at the Everest base camp

By Nejma Sulaiman
Express News Service

IDUKKI: Mountaineers are wary of harsh winters, due to the myriad of risks the season throws up. Sudheesh Peethambaran, however, was not prepared to let it affect his plans.  The 38-year-old had grown up among the hills, including the 7,200ft-high Chokramudi, in his native Bison Valley in Idukki. This conditioning helped prepare his mind and body, and enabled Sudheesh to complete the trek to the Mount Everest base camp and back in seven days.

“This trek usually takes anywhere between 15 to 20 days to complete, with days for acclimatisation in between. Sudheesh completed it in seven days,” Sudheesh’s wife Joshna told TNIE over phone.

Sudheesh, who lost his parents at a young age, shifted to Ladakh six years ago. “The decision to settle in Ladakh was taken because of Sudheesh’s craze for adventure. Even before that, Sudheesh had climbed the Stok Kangri, the highest mountain in the Stok Range of the Zazkar Mountains in Ladakh, more than 20 times, Joshna said.

Sudheesh’s life of adventure began with long-distance journeys to overcome the insecurity he felt following his parents’ death. This turned into a passion and Sudheesh climbed almost all the peaks in south India before deciding to conquer the Kanchenjunga, the third highest mountain in the world, five years ago.

“Before he left for the Everest base camp on November 16, Sudheesh told me to expect his next call only after 18 days. When I got a call from his guide on November 22, my first impulse was to wonder if anything untoward had happened. But when I was told that Sudheesh had returned safely, I was happy that he was able to achieve his goal earlier than expected,” she said.

“Sudheesh’s uncle Manoj and Fayaz, a 22-year-old from Lakshadweep, were also part of the team,” Joshna added.

