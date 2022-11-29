Home States Kerala

Vizhinjam violence response to affront: Latin Church

Asserts Vizhinjam protest will continue.All-party meet condemns violence, calls for resumption of port work

Published: 29th November 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar inspects the Vizhinjam police station on Monday, a day after it was vandalised by protesters | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after anti-seaport agitators let lose a reign of terror in Vizhinjam, an all-party meeting on Monday condemned the violence and demanded resumption of work at the project site. The meeting failed to reach a consensus. The Latin Church, that spearheads the agitation, however, remained unrepentant and claimed the violence was only a natural response to provocations scripted by the government. It asserted that the protest will continue.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered against 3,000 people, including women and children, in connection with Sunday’s attack on the police station that left 38 personnel injured. Four of the five men detained in connection with Saturday’s violence were released on station bail after a meeting between police and Church leaders. The remaining one, named Shelton, was remanded to judicial custody.

“Leaders of all parties and communities demanded that peace be restored. We too have said the project shall not be stopped at this stage and works should resume. I hope the Church will understand the spirit of the meeting and act accordingly,” said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil after the all-party meeting.  Though several participants at the meeting called for imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Vizhinjam, City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said further action depends on how the situation emerges.

An eerie calm prevailed in Vizhinjam on Monday. Security was beefed up in the area, and more personnel from the armed battalion and other districts were deployed. The protesters tried to block road with boats, but no untoward incident was reported. The functioning of the KSRTC bus station was halted. The protesters damaged buses parked at the station on Sunday night.  

The Church reiterated its demand for a judicial probe into the incidents that resulted in violence on Saturday and Sunday. Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese vicar general and general convenor of the protest Eugine H Pereira blamed the government for the violence.

“It was a conspiracy to weaken the protest,” he alleged. Meanwhile, the police registered an FIR saying the department incurred a loss of`85 lakh as five of its vehicles and the station were damaged in the attack. According to the FIR, the police station was targeted by a mob with an intention to murder the personnel.

POLICE STATION RAVAGED OVERNIGHT

HC poser to state govt
The HC has asked the state why tough measures, including prohibitory orders, have not been clamped in Vizhinjam, where protests and violence are disrupting the port’s construction 

KCBC condemns police action
The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has condemned the police action against Latin Archbishop Thomas J Netto and termed the incidents at the worksite on Sunday as ‘unfortunate’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizhinjam Port Latin Church
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp