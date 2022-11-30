Curriculum revision: Focus on self-study, suggests R Bindu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Curriculum revision in the higher education sector should give greater importance to self-study and learning through experience, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.

Inaugurating a two-day workshop to prepare the draft higher education curriculum framework, the minister also urged education experts to suggest ways to bridge the gap between education and employment by giving greater stress to practical aspects in the curriculum.

“The new age demands curriculum that transforms students into social beings with creativity and free thinking. Students should be able to select courses on the basis of their aptitude. This means adopting a broader concept where a student of mathematics is also able to learn music,” she said.

The minister said four-year undergraduate courses were being introduced from the next academic year to promote skill development and research aptitude. New generation courses that includes Robotics and Artificial Intelligence will be introduced, she said.

Each university will have the freedom to design courses of their choice. Option will be provided to exit the undergraduate course in three years. Those who complete the full four-year course will be given the option of lateral entry in the second year of post-graduate course. The government and private managements will create the necessary infrastructure facilities for the transition into the four-year course mode at the undergraduate level.

Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment former executive vice-president Suresh Das, Calicut University former professor K N Ganesh and officials of the Kerala State Higher Education Council participated in the workshop which will conclude on Wednesday.

