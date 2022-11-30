Home States Kerala

Curriculum revision: Focus on self-study, suggests R Bindu

The minister said four-year undergraduate courses were being introduced from the next academic year to promote skill development and research aptitude.

Published: 30th November 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

Higher Education Minister R Bindu ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Curriculum revision in the higher education sector should give greater importance to self-study and learning through experience, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.
Inaugurating a two-day workshop to prepare the draft higher education curriculum framework, the minister also urged education experts to suggest ways to bridge the gap between education and employment by giving greater stress to practical aspects in the curriculum.

“The new age demands curriculum that transforms students into social beings with creativity and free thinking. Students should be able to select courses on the basis of their aptitude. This means adopting a broader concept where a student of mathematics is also able to learn music,” she said.

The minister said four-year undergraduate courses were being introduced from the next academic year to promote skill development and research aptitude. New generation courses that includes Robotics and Artificial Intelligence will be introduced, she said.

Each university will have the freedom to design courses of their choice. Option will be provided to exit the undergraduate course in three years. Those who complete the full four-year course will be given the option of lateral entry in the second year of post-graduate course. The government and private managements will create the necessary infrastructure facilities for the transition into the four-year course mode at the undergraduate level.

Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment former executive vice-president Suresh Das, Calicut University former professor K N Ganesh and officials of the Kerala State Higher Education Council participated in the workshop which will conclude on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Bindu
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp