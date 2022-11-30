Film title ‘Higuita’ triggers controversy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The title of a new Malayalam film directed by debutant Hemant G Nair and starring Suraj Venjaramoodu has courted controversy with writer N S Madhavan coming out against it. The writer took to Twitter to express his disappointment after the first-look poster of the film ‘Higuita,’ which has the same title as his famous story, was released recently.

“Malayalam cinema has always loved and respected writers. What this venture has done is it has taken away my rights to title a movie based on my story, which generations have studied in schools. I wish no writer in any language to suffer my plight,” Madhavan tweeted.

The first look poster of the film features Suraj in the role of a politician, with many flags in the background. However, Hemant, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues of the film, said: “Though the title has similarity with Madhavan’s story, the film doesn’t even have an iota of connection with it.” According to him, the film was first launched way back in 2020. “The launch saw the participation of many top stars in the Malayalam film industry. Also, the film’s title was shared by the stars on social media. So, why is he bringing it up now?” said Hemant.

“Also, Higuita is the name of a player. Claiming ownership of the name is like using Messi’s name in a story and then saying that I own it,” said Hemant.

He said Madhavan is a writer whom he admires. “It would be right to call me out if I had used the titles of his stories like the ‘Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal’. Those are the names that he gave. So, he has the rights to them,” said Hemant.

KOCHI: The title of a new Malayalam film directed by debutant Hemant G Nair and starring Suraj Venjaramoodu has courted controversy with writer N S Madhavan coming out against it. The writer took to Twitter to express his disappointment after the first-look poster of the film ‘Higuita,’ which has the same title as his famous story, was released recently. “Malayalam cinema has always loved and respected writers. What this venture has done is it has taken away my rights to title a movie based on my story, which generations have studied in schools. I wish no writer in any language to suffer my plight,” Madhavan tweeted. The first look poster of the film features Suraj in the role of a politician, with many flags in the background. However, Hemant, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues of the film, said: “Though the title has similarity with Madhavan’s story, the film doesn’t even have an iota of connection with it.” According to him, the film was first launched way back in 2020. “The launch saw the participation of many top stars in the Malayalam film industry. Also, the film’s title was shared by the stars on social media. So, why is he bringing it up now?” said Hemant. “Also, Higuita is the name of a player. Claiming ownership of the name is like using Messi’s name in a story and then saying that I own it,” said Hemant. He said Madhavan is a writer whom he admires. “It would be right to call me out if I had used the titles of his stories like the ‘Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal’. Those are the names that he gave. So, he has the rights to them,” said Hemant.