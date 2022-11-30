Home States Kerala

Film title ‘Higuita’ triggers controversy

He said Madhavan is a writer whom he admires

Published: 30th November 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2022 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

First-look poster of the film ‘Higuita,’ starring Suraj Venjaramoodu

First-look poster of the film ‘Higuita,’ starring Suraj Venjaramoodu.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The title of a new Malayalam film directed by debutant Hemant G Nair and starring Suraj Venjaramoodu has courted controversy with writer N S Madhavan coming out against it. The writer took to Twitter to express his disappointment after the first-look poster of the film ‘Higuita,’ which has the same title as his famous story, was released recently.

“Malayalam cinema has always loved and respected writers. What this venture has done is it has taken away my rights to title a movie based on my story, which generations have studied in schools. I wish no writer in any language to suffer my plight,” Madhavan tweeted.

The first look poster of the film features Suraj in the role of a politician, with many flags in the background. However, Hemant, who has also written the screenplay and dialogues of the film, said: “Though the title has similarity with Madhavan’s story, the film doesn’t even have an iota of connection with it.” According to him, the film was first launched way back in 2020. “The launch saw the participation of many top stars in the Malayalam film industry. Also, the film’s title was shared by the stars on social media. So, why is he bringing it up now?” said Hemant.

“Also, Higuita is the name of a player. Claiming ownership of the name is like using Messi’s name in a story and then saying that I own it,” said Hemant.

He said Madhavan is a writer whom he admires. “It would be right to call me out if I had used the titles of his stories like the ‘Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal’. Those are the names that he gave. So, he has the rights to them,” said Hemant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malayalam film Suraj Venjaramoodu Higuita controversy
India Matters
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Prannoy Roy 'legally' remains promoter of NDTV despite resignation from board of RRPR Holding
Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly election in Ahmedabad. (Photo | PTI)
AAP might not open account in Gujarat, BJP will register unprecedented victory: Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests businessman Amit Arora on money laundering charges
Express illustrations. (Soumyadip Sinha)
Analysts differ on Q2FY23 GDP growth estimates; predictions range from 5.8%-6.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp