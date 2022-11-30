SB College gets its first woman chairperson

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: For the first time in the century-old history of St Berchmans College, Changanassery, a girl student was elected chairperson of the college union on Tuesday. Amruta C H, a second-year MSc student, contested under the banner of SFI, and emerged victorious along with her panel in the elections.

Meanwhile, SFI claimed landslide victory in the union elections in colleges under the Mahatma Gandhi University. The left student organisation said it won unions in 116 of the total 130 colleges.

SFI won in 37 of the total 38 colleges in Kottayam district, 40 of 48 in Ernakulam district, 22 of 26 in Idukki district, 16 of 17 in Pathanamthitta district and the lone campus in Alappuzha district, it said.

