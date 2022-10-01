Home States Kerala

Cops start sealing PFI offices across Kerala

First step is to stick notices on the premises of the building that houses the offices | Offices will be sealed once collector gives consent

Published: 01st October 2022

NIA officials sticking  notices at the state committee office of the Popular Front of India at Meenchanda, Kozhikode on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Authorities have initiated action against various offices of the PFI and its allied organisations in Kerala after the Centre imposed a ban on the outfit. The action is being taken under Section 8 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), which gives power to the government “to notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association.”

According to sources, the first step is to stick notices on the premises of the building that houses the offices. Then the district collector, who is also the district magistrate, will be informed about the action. The offices will be sealed once the collector gives consent.

Notices were pasted at the offices coming under the Kozhikode city police including Unity House, the state headquarters of the PFI, and the office of the Campus Front of India. Action was taken against nine offices in Kozhikode district. The sealing process will be completed by Saturday.

Action was initiated against six offices in Malappuram district, two in Wayanad and one in Kannur. On September 22, NIA officials had conducted a raid on the office at Kannur after breaking the lock. District police had conducted raids on the houses and shops of people suspected to have connections with PFI in the district.

Police personnel checking the PFI office at Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P DeepU

Notices were pasted at six offices in Malappuram district, including the Rehab Foundation office in Manjeri, and the Haritham Foundation office at Kadampuzha. Action was taken against PFI Wayanad district committee office in Mananthawadi and the office in Meppady.

TWO OFFICES TO BE SEALED IN ERNAKULAM

Kochi: Police on Friday notified two offices of PFI as places used for unlawful association. Periyar Valley Charitable Trust building in Kadungalloor panchayat and three rooms at Vengola panchayat were sealed.

One sealed in Palakkad
 Palakkad: Police sealed the PFI office at Puthupalli Theruvu. A police team pasted a notice on the office door. It is registered in the name of PFI national secretary M K Faizi. There was no board at the site displaying PFI’s name.

One In P’thitta
The PFI Pathanamthitta district committee office at Petta was sealed by a police team led by DySP Nandakumar on Friday.

