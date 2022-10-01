CPI rebels target Kanam Rajendran amid ceasefire

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the CPI’s state conference began in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the prominent factions in the party seem to have come to a temporary cease-fire even though age cap remains a bone of contention. Veterans KE Ismail and C Divakaran drew flak at the executive meet ahead of the state meet. Leaders came down heavily on the two, terming their open challenge to the party immature and unbecoming of Communist leaders.

“Leaders like E Chandrasekharan and P Prasad criticised the leaders at the state executive meeting. When senior leaders make such remarks openly against the leadership just before a state conference, it creates an impression of lack of unity within the party. The senior leaders subsequently admitted that they had not expected the comments to create such major ripples,” said a source. Divakaran told media later that age cap is a party decision that is to be followed.

The state leadership’s decision to enforce a mandatory age cap of 75 has been a major contention in the party. Responding to media queries, CPI general secretary D Raja said age criteria is a guideline and states can take a call on implementing the same.

He also refused to respond to questions on factional issues in the state.There are indications that the rebels led by Ismail are all set to take on the state leadership and want to field a candidate against Kanam at the state conference. However, their first choice Prakash Babu is yet to give his consent. The rebels hope to point out lapses on the part of the current state leadership.

A section within the party feels the CPI has lost its commanding power under Kanam. “The party has lost its identity in the Left front. It seems to have surrendered before the CPM,” said a senior leader. During the three-day discussions, the rebels plan to highlight this aspect and create a favourable environment for a more authoritative leadership that would regain the lost glory of the party within the LDF.

