Guv's name should be approved by state govt. Else, abolish that post: Justice Chandru

He said former chief justice of India P Sathasivam set a low benchmark in Constitutional morality by accepting governor post immediately after his retirement.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:03 AM

Justice K Chandru, Retired Judge, Madras High Court. (File Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Discredited politicians, persons unfit for state politics or having links with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are occupying governor posts now, retired High Court judge K Chandru has said. He said former chief justice of India P Sathasivam set a low benchmark in Constitutional morality by accepting governor post immediately after his retirement.

“Time is up for a system in which a governor’s name has to be approved by the state government or the post is abolished,” he said after inaugurating a seminar on “Federalism, role of governors under the Constitution” here on Friday.

He alleged that Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan were handpicked by Amit Shah to destabilise elected governments.

The Congress party started misusing governors and the practice flourished under the BJP. The BJP robs the powers of state governments by way of Constitutional amendments and through governors. Governors appointed by the BJP are acting like its political agents.

Chandru recalled the dismissal of the EMS government in Kerala by the Congress party. Quoting media reports, he said the CIA had reported that an economic improvement under the EMS government would make them acceptable in other parts of India. “This is the same kind of fear Congress and BJP have today,” he said.

