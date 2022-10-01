IUML a divided house over Centre’s PFI ban

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Different voices have started emerging from IUML over the Centre’s ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). Party state general secretary P M A Salam told a news conference here that the IUML has every reason to suspect that the ban was unilateral.

“PFI was banned alleging that the organisation was involved in divisive and disruptive works. There are others who are doing these activities more fiercely than PFI. The organisation was banned citing two murders in Kerala. But there are outfits like the RSS that did similar things in different parts of the country,” he said. “We are constrained to say that action of banning the PFI is partiality when the government is encouraging these forces (RSS),” Salam said, adding that ban is not a solution to end the problem. “IUML is the only political party that opposed the PFI ideologically right from its inception. Others have openly and secretly aided PFI with the aim of weakening the IUML,” he said.

Salam discounted the reports that there was confusion in the IUML over the issue. Asked about party state secretary M K Muneer’s statement that the party welcomes the ban, Salam said the party doesn’t have such an opinion. “Muneer has changed the stand over the issue later,” he said.

However, Muneer asserted that there is no change in his stand over the ban. Reacting strongly at a public meeting, Muneer said that he does not have the habit of saying one thing in the morning and correcting it in the evening. “I have only one father,” he exploded.

Meanwhile, IUML’s another state secretary K M Shaji said the action against the extremist outfit should be transparent. Otherwise, it will be counterproductive. He said the allegation that PFI had conspired to kill the prime minister appears to be a comedy. The clear stand taken by other organisations, especially the CPM, against the unilateral ban has created problems for the IUML. Muneer had welcomed the ban soon after it was announced but P K Kunhalikutty’s reaction was different.

