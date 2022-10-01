Home States Kerala

IUML a divided house over Centre’s PFI ban

However, Muneer asserted that there is no change in his stand over the ban.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A man cycles past a PFI flagmast at Kothi beach in Kozhikode as the sun sets on Thursday | E Gokul

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Different voices have started emerging from IUML over the Centre’s ban on Popular Front of India (PFI). Party state general secretary P M A Salam told a news conference here that the IUML has every reason to suspect that the ban was unilateral.

“PFI was banned alleging that the organisation was involved in divisive and disruptive works. There are others who are doing these activities more fiercely than PFI. The organisation was banned citing two murders in Kerala. But there are outfits like the RSS that did similar things in different parts of the country,” he said. “We are constrained to say that action of banning the PFI is partiality when the government is encouraging these forces (RSS),” Salam said, adding that ban is not a solution to end the problem. “IUML is the only political party that opposed the PFI ideologically right from its inception. Others have openly and secretly aided PFI with the aim of weakening the IUML,” he said.

Salam discounted the reports that there was confusion in the IUML over the issue. Asked about party state secretary M K Muneer’s statement that the party welcomes the ban, Salam said the party doesn’t have such an opinion. “Muneer has changed the stand over the issue later,” he said.

However, Muneer asserted that there is no change in his stand over the ban. Reacting strongly at a public meeting, Muneer said that he does not have the habit of saying one thing in the morning and correcting it in the evening. “I have only one father,” he exploded.

Meanwhile, IUML’s another state secretary K M Shaji said the action against the extremist outfit should be transparent. Otherwise, it will be counterproductive. He said the allegation that PFI had conspired to kill the prime minister appears to be a comedy. The clear stand taken by other organisations, especially the CPM, against the unilateral ban has created problems for the IUML. Muneer had welcomed the ban soon after it was announced but P K Kunhalikutty’s reaction was different.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI ban IUML
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp