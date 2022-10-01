Kerala CPI can take call on bringing back party secretariat: D Raja

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the CPI begins its state conference, party general secretary D Raja said the party state unit can take a call on whether to bring back the three-tier party structure, that includes a state secretariat too. Speaking to TNIE, Raja said the CPI will bring in unification of Communist forces in its political resolution. Excerpts:

The CPI is set for its state conference ahead of the 24th party congress. How do you assess the current political situation?

State conferences in other states, except Kerala and Chhattisgarh, are over. We witnessed great enthusiasm among youngsters about the conference. In the given situation, how to take the party forward and how to confront emerging political challenges are now being discussed.The primary objective is to fight and defeat the BJP-RSS combine. We appeal to all secular democratic parties, regional parties and Left parties to come together and fight the BJP. Ever since BJP came to power, right wing politics has taken over. The RSS has become quite aggressive. Their ideology is sectarian, divisive, fascist and communal. BJP is nothing but its political arm.

Now they are making all efforts to subvert the Constitution as well as the democratic polity. It’s a troubling malaise. There’s growing discontent against the BJP due to price rise, unemployment and inflation. The economy is in bad shape. The CPI has been consistently underscoring the need to fight the BJP-RSS combine.

Having said that, the Left has been reduced to a miniscule in the country. So how are you planning to take on the RSS?

Yes, that is definitely a point to be taken note of. The ideological influence of the Left is however widespread. But when it comes to electoral performance, there’s a gap. How to bridge this gap is something we keep discussing. Recently, Narendra Modi said Communism is a dangerous philosophy. It’s like wildfire, and can destroy everything. Modi has realised that Communism is the ultimate enemy of RSS ideology. I’m confident that the future lies with the Left.

Heard the CPI is proposing unification of Communist forces in the party’s political resolution?

Unification of Communist forces on principle-basis has become imperative in the emerging scenario. As far as CPI is concerned, we have been talking about it for long. Way back in 1989 itself, we had spoken about this. It’s now going to be part of the political resolution at the party congress.

Is the party planning to bring back the three-tier system of secretariat, executive and council at the state-level too?

Each state unit can take a call on whether to have three tiers or not, depending on the strength of party membership and geographical factors. Kerala has the highest number of members- 1.7 lakh. But geographically it’s a small state. It has 20 Lok Sabha seats while TN has 39 seats. Whether to bring back the state secretariat or not is a decision to be taken by the state unit.

What’s your take on the PFI ban?

The CPI has made it clear that communal fundamentalism of any kind cannot be accepted. All forms of communal violence should be opposed.

