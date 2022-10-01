No factionalism in CPI Kerala unit: Kanam Rajendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI control commission chairman Pannian Raveendran hoisted the flag at Putharikandam ground, marking the beginning of the party’s state conference. At the public meet, Kanam said he and Ismail had entered the state council together in 1971, in an obvious reference to seniority disputes in CPI. “That time the party had a membership of 34,600. Now it has become 1,77,600. After the last Malappuram conference, there was a major increase in party membership,” said Kanam.

Kanam said the party has been unitedly moving forward. It’s natural for differences of opinions to crop up. There’s nothing wrong in this. He alleged that a section of media has been trying to unnecessarily hijack the party’s internal discussions. In an apparent response to his critics, he said the media seems to have got its facts wrong about the conference, but he does not want to point out those behind the same.

“There are reports that there is factionalism in the party. CPI being a party of people with opinions, it’s natural for differing opinions to come up. Discussions will be held. But once a decision is taken, the party will remain united,” said Kanam. D Raja will inaugurate the delegates conference on Saturday. As many as 563 delegates are expected to attend the conference at the Tagore Theatre.

