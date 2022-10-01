Home States Kerala

Southwest monsoon: Rainfall drops in Kerala for second straight year

Four-month season records 14% deficit; hot weather to continue

Published: 01st October 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

August, this year, recorded minimal rainfall in the last 14 years. (Photo | Express)

(Photo | Express)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The four-month Southwest monsoon season, which delivers 70% of Kerala’s annual rain, has ended on Friday, recording a 14% deficit in rainfall.As per the traditional date fixed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain from June 1 to September 30 is considered as Southwest monsoon. It is still considered as a normal monsoon as only a 20% departure is recorded as deficit or excess.

An IMD source said the monsoon has started withdrawing from north India on September 17 and is expected to retreat from Kerala by October 20. Subsequently, the Northeast monsoon will set in.
In 2021, Kerala recorded a 16% deficit during the season. This year, the IMD has revised the normal rainfall for the season and reduced it from 2049.2mm to 2018.6mm. Comparing the old average, the deficit this year is 312.6 mm (15.25%).

Compared to previous years, the Southwest monsoon was uneventful in Kerala this year, though a landslide in Thodupuzha killed five of a family. In 2018, Kerala reported 341 landslides.Of the 433 died in rain-related incidents, landslides accounted for 104. In 2019, the landslides at Kavalappara and Puthumala claimed 120 lives. In 2020, the landslide at Pettimudi in Idukki killed 70. The state witnessed a major landslide at Kokkayar and Koottikkal in 2021 which killed 20.

Though the monsoon was below normal, all major dams have enough storage. The water level in Idukki reservoir stood at 2,385.2 feet, which is 80% of the storage capacity. Idamalayar dam has a storage of 86% while Sholayar dam is 96% full. Sabarigiri and Banasurasagar have 76% and 90% storage, respectively. Kerala, however, has been experiencing hot weather for the past couple of weeks. IMD authorities said it is because the sun comes directly over the region during the period.

“The sun moves closer to the northern hemisphere from March 23 to September 22 which is called equinox. As there is less cloud cover, hot conditions have been prevailing. Though the equinox was on September 22, the hot conditions will persist for a couple of weeks,” said IMD scientist V K Mini.
“Though the temperature is hovering around 32 degree Celsius, people who work under the open sky may experience 36 degrees due to high humidity in the atmosphere,” said Cusat Atmospheric Sciences department associate professor S Abhilash. He said the Northeast monsoon is expected to be normal.

