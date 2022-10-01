Tussle between millers, Supplyco goes on, paddy farmers in spot

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: One month has passed since the harvesting of paddy began in the state, but the farmers still have their back to the wall due to the tussle between Supplyco and the rice mill owners. With the Kerala Rice Millers Association (KRMA) refusing to procure the harvested paddy, the farmers are worried about the produce as they do not have space to store it.

With the meeting Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil and Finance Minister K N Balagopal held online with the KRMA representatives failing to end the stalemate, the farmers are in a spot. They will have to either sell it at a distress rate of Rs 17-Rs 18/kg --- instead of the current floor price of Rs 28-Rs 20 --- to the agents of the same mill owners or store the paddy and wait for the millers to change their mind.

The millers’ one demand has been to set the outturn of rice at 64.5%, but Supplyco CMD Sanjeeb Patjoshi said it was the High court which fixed it at 68%. Supplyco has filed a review petition and till the final outcome, the millers will have to give 68% of rice after processing 100% of paddy.

It may be recalled that the millers used to give 68% of processed paddy back to Supplyco as rice, which was distributed through the state’s ration shops. Later, due to millers’ constant lobbying, the government decided that it be reduced to 64.5%. Thus, for the past few years, the millers were giving back only 64.5% of paddy processed as rice.

However, following a petition the High Court said 68% is the norm in the entire country and that the millers will have to comply with it. The CMD said a rice mill in Ranni which has a capacity to process 28 tonnes has signed the agreement with Supplyco and hoped others will follow suit.

Meanwhile, Karshaka Congress Palakkad district president B Iqbal has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to intervene in the issue. He said a committee, comprising farmers and government representatives, should be formed to hold talks with TN millers, he added. Iqbal said cooperative societies should also be entrusted with the task of procuring paddy from farmers.

KRMA Palakkad district president V R Pushpangadan said they put forward four conditions. One was the payment of the losses to the tune of Rs 15 crore suffered by some Kalady mills owing to the floods in 2018. Second was the implementation of the decision of a committee which had recommended that handling charges be hiked from the present Rs 2.12 per kg to Rs 2.72 per kg. The third demand was the restoration of the outturn for the paddy processed to 64.5% rice. Finally, the government has introduced 5% GST on processing charge payable from 2017 to 2021. The millers are only agents and they do not earn profit. So, they should be exempted, they demanded.

INTEREST ON DISBURSED AMOUNT

Kochi: CMD Sanjeeb Patjoshi said the Rs 2,500-crore loan borrowed from a consortium of banks was towards working capital. He said the Kerala Bank which was charging an interest of 8.5% earlier on Paddy Receipt Sheet (PRS), has been asked by the government to reduce it to 6.9%.

