FROM TNIE ARCHIVES | Congress can’t be Left, they can only be Congress: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

There’s a feeling that the current Cabinet lacks experience, which is reflected in the government’s performance. In hindsight, do you think that it would have been better if the Cabinet was a mix of experienced and fresh faces?

When the first Left government assumed office in 1957, was there anyone with administrative experience? All of them were novices. But it is considered one of the best governments in the history of Kerala.

Going by my own experience, when the VS Achuthanandan government came to power in 2006, most of the ministers were novices. There was also criticism that VS had no experience. But we could establish our administrative credentials without much delay. When Pinarayi Vijayan took over as CM, similar criticism was raised about his lack of administrative experience. Some even said VS should get at least one year as CM. You can see for yourself how well the CM and other ministers performed in the last government. Similarly, this cabinet will also prove its worth.

V D Satheesan told TNIE recently that Congress is the real left while CPM has become an extreme right organisation? Is there such a shift? One reason behind this narrative is because CPM is now batting for development politics while Congress is opposing that?

Everyone in Kerala knows that the Left has heralded most of the developments in the state right from the first EMS government in 1957. We had invited private investment even then. At that time, Birla launched the Gwalior Rayons factory at Mavoor in Kozhikode. Other investors backtracked as the liberation struggle had begun. Congress has always sabotaged development projects. When they make such tall claims that they are the real left, have they changed their economic policies? They can’t be Left; they are Congress. It is only whimsical thinking that they are left... If Congress discards its right-wing policies, it cannot remain as Congress.

The Home Department has been getting a lot of flak. You had been a home minister and a good one at that...

Home is such a department. Sometimes, it works well, sometimes it does not. The efficiency of the Home Department does not entirely depend on the minister. Sometimes, some lapses happen.

This allegation has been there from the days of the first Pinarayi government… that the CM is taking a line contradictory to that of the party. There are examples such as the Maoist killings and Allan-Thwaha case. Is the grip of party over the CM loosening?

Pinarayi Vijayan is a chief minister who doesn’t move an inch forward or backward from the decision taken by the party. That is why he continues to be the CM. He may not listen to others; but he listens to the party completely. Even in the case you mentioned here (Allan–Thwaha), the party decided not to go ahead with the case and he agreed. By that time, the police had filed the FIR with UAPA charges and the NIA took over the case. We couldn’t do anything then.

You have said Congress and BJP are similar. But, the CPM party congress has observed that BJP is the main opponent?

The party congress resolution says both parties have the same class characteristics. But, BJP is communal too. That is the only difference between the two parties.

People don’t trust Congress in the fight against BJP. They need to regain the confidence of people and secular forces. BJP and Congress are two sides of the same coin in most cases.

The LDF had a historic victory in 2021. How much has the political climate changed?

Many things have changed since then. That massive victory has brought all the anti-left forces together as they know clearly that if the LDF comes to power again, they have no future. They are frantic and hence they will do everything possible to unsettle this government. There was a rainbow coalition including the Trinamool, RSS, SUCI, Jama’ath-E-Islami, and Congress to unseat the Buddhadeb government in Bengal. Things are developing along those lines here too and we need to be very cautious.

