Nursing revenge for 29 years over son’s suicide, man in Kerala sets neighbours ablaze

Kurup was running a hollow bricks factory near his house.

Prabhakara Kurup and Vimala Kumari

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 29 years of burning desire to take revenge for his son’s death led a 70-year-old man to allegedly kill his neighbour couple by setting them on fire after pouring petrol on them at Madavoor near Pallickal n Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

While Prabhakara Kurup, 60, who suffered 100% burns died on the way to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, his wife Vimala Kumari, 55, died in the hospital’s burns ICU in the evening. Neighbour Sasidharan Nair, an ex-serviceman, also suffered burns and was admitted in the hospital. All of them are residents of Kochalumoodu.

The Pallickal police have registered a case and a probe has begun. Sasidharan Nair is a native of Panappamkunnu near Kilimanoor. He is likely to be taken into custody soon. According to the police, the incident took place around 11.45am in front of Kurup’s house at Madavoor. Only Kurup and Vimala Kumari were present at the house. Their daughter was at her workplace. Nair asked the couple to come out to wreak vengeance over the suicide of his son 29 years ago in Bahrain, as Kurup was one of the accused in the case.

Kurup was running a hollow bricks factory near his house. The police said Kurup helped Nair’s son go to Bahrain for a job. Kurup arranged the visa but it was not for the job the youngster was looking for. Following this, Nair’s son went into depression and died by suicide. Nair filed a complaint with the local police and a case was registered against Kurup. The case dragged on for various reasons and Kurup was acquitted by the court on Friday. This had enraged Sasidharan and he decided to kill Kurup, the police said.

A heated argument between Kurup and Nair snowballed into a scuffle. On seeing this, Vimala Kumari came to rescue Kurup. Soon, Nair took out a hammer and hit on the heads of the couple. When they collapsed, he poured a bottle of petrol he had carried in bag and set them on fire. The fire, however, spread and Nair also suffered burns.

