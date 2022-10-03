Deeply in love with nature, bar waiter-cum-bookseller captures life around in all its glory

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: He never stops wondering about the lives around him. Everything around him fascinates and inspires him. A look at the photos taken by Nabin Odayanchal makes the devotion of this young man towards nature and the species around him clear. Whether it is a dancing peacock or a melancholic-looking lizard, he captures the soul of the situation. Even the reptiles, insects and birds seem like posing for this man.

"I am thankful to this beautiful world. There are plants, trees, flowers, rivers, hills and beautiful creatures everywhere. Only that we must have the eyes to see them," said Nabin, 32-year-old bar attendant-turned-bookseller of Odayanchal near Kanhangad.

A passionate nature photographer, Nabin has no idea about the technicalities involved in the art. Neither has he learnt photography from anyone. "A few years ago, some of my friends collected money and organised an exhibition of photos taken by me on my second-hand mobile phone. They then bought a Canon 200 D camera for me," he said.

Nabin came to Kanhangad town, situated around 20km Odayanchal, in 2010. "The situation at home demanded a job and I accepted the first job that came my way," he said. Even during his work at the bar, Nabin tried to read books whenever he got time. Seeing this, an acquaintance suggested him to join a book shop run by a major publishing company. "Life was not easy for me there too. Though I loved being in the midst of books, I always fell short of money close to every month end." So, one day, he quit the job and started a venture 'Pusthaka Vandi', with one of his friends. "I am still working on this."

Photo taken by Nabin Odayanchal

But his passion towards nature, birds and animals around him keeps him going even amid these difficulties. "I have read from a book by famous photographer N A Nazeer that, if we could focus on the eyes of an animal or bird we are about to capture with the camera, then we would be able to come up with a good picture," said Nabin.

"I always felt that birds, insects and reptiles love to be photographed by Nabin. It is really amazing how he manages to take these pictures from very close range," said his friend Sreekanth.

When he was working at the book shop in Kanhanagd, Nabin used to start from his house at Odayanchal around 6.30 am. "I would wander aimlessly through the region looking for a good picture. It was at Iriya near Kattumadom that I spotted a beautiful peacock. That day, I followed the bird stealthily for around two hours and got a nice picture as and when it took off," he said.

The picture he shot and posted on his Facebook wall went viral. During the 2019 flood, Nabin sold copies of this picture to around 200 people and contributed Rs 75,000 to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

"Photography is an expensive affair and I find it tough to get on with this. Now, I have to replace a lens in my camera and I have been delaying it. My laptop had stopped functioning some time ago, and now I do the editing and other work on my mobile phone," he said. Some schools occasionally arrange exhibitions of his photographs. "It is always nice to speak to the kids as they love nature, birds and animals around them," he said.

"I want to travel more to explore nature but time and money constraints hold me back. My priority now is to take the new venture of 'Pusthaka Vandi' forward."

