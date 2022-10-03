Kodiyeri leaves Thalassery in tears

By Express News Service

THALASSERY: As the body of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was brought to the town hall in Thalassery on Sunday, the buzz inside came to a sudden halt. A few seconds ticked by, and a thundering voice reverberated through the hall, “Lal Salam”.

Soon, a barrage of slogans rose from various corners, as emotionally charged CPM workers, fighting their tears back, greeted the mortal remains of the leader. People started flowing into Thalassery town in early morning. The town hall and its surroundings were filled much before the body was brought two hours behind schedule around 3.15 pm.

A crestfallen Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who accompanied his ‘trusted friend and comrade’ from Kannur airport, sat near the body at the town hall with a dejected look throughout the evening, even as many party workers broke down. Emotions ran high when bedridden Pushpan, the living martyr of the Koothuparamba firing, arrived lying on a stretcher to pay last respects to Kodiyeri. He was carried by CPM workers as slogans rented the air.

Ministers P Rajeeve, K N Balagopal, R Bindu, V Abdul Rahiman, Speaker A N Shamseer, CPM politburo member M A Baby, former ministers Thomas Isaac, Elamaram Karim, K T Jaleel, E P Jayarajan, P K Sreemathi, MLAs K V Sumesh, M Vijin, MPs John Brittas, V Sivadasan and CPM leaders T V Rajesh, M Swaraj paid homage to Kodiyeri at the town hall.

Earlier, his mortal remains were brought by an air ambulance to Kannur from Chennai around 1 pm. CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and other leaders from Kannur received the body at the airport. Pinarayi was present there.

As the cortege carrying the body started rolling on the road winding through places that saw Kodiyeri growing from a local student leader to a colossus in Kerala politics, thousands lined up on both sides, showering rose petals and raising slogans.

The cortege had to halt at unscheduled spots to let people pay last respects. Red volunteers had a tough time controlling the public gathered to get a last glimpse of the smiling face of CPM.

Funeral today

The funeral of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will be held at Payyambalam at 3 pm on Monday. The mortal remains will be brought to the CPM Kannur district committee office from Kodiyeri’s house at Eengayilpeedika at 10 am and kept there till 2.30 pm for people to pay homage.

