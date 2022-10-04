Governor Khan gives assent to two more Bills

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his assent to two more bills that were passed by the state legislative assembly recently. A Raj Bhavan official said, the bills signed on Monday were the Kerala State Single Window Clearance Boards and Industrial Township Area Development (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Public Enterprises Selection and Recruitment Board Bill.

A total of 11 bills were brought before the Governor for his assent. On September 21, he had signed five of these bills.He had made it clear that he will not give assent to University Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022, and Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022.

