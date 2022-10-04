Kerala University under scanner for not reporting library assistants posts to PSC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University has come under the scanner for not reporting to the state Public Service Commission (PSC) the vacancies of Library Assistants allegedly with the aim of regularising contract staff appointed to these posts on the basis of political affiliation.

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), a whistleblowers’ collective in the higher education sector, has approached Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking their intervention in the matter.

It was with the aim of ensuring transparency in the recruitment that the appointment of non-teaching staff in universities was entrusted with the PSC in 2015. However, many contract staff still continue in various universities as special rules have not been framed.

There are 54 Library Assistants working on contract basis in the university but the posts have allegedly not been reported to the PSC. This, at a time when five other universities have reported a total of 78 Library Assistant posts to the PSC.

MG and Calicut universities have reported 19 and 17 posts respectively to the PSC. While Cusat and Kerala Agricultural University have reported 22 and 15 posts respectively, Kannur University has reported five. However, other universities such as KTU have not created permanent posts and have instead carried out contract appointments of library staff.

The SUCC said in the petition that aspirants to the Library Assistant posts, who wrote the PSC exam in July this year, have been left in the lurch. The PSC prepares ranklists only on the basis of vacancies reported. Non-reporting of vacancies would lead to deserving candidates, including those from the reservation category, failing to secure jobs.

