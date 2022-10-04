Home States Kerala

Killing canines not solution to stray dog menace, says Kerala Minister

M B Rajesh said that the dog menace can be ended through scientific means alone.

Stray dogs on railway platforms (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By PTI

KANNUR: Kerala Minister for Local Self Government, M B Rajesh on Tuesday said killing canines was not a solution to the stray dog problem, which should be addressed scientifically.

He also warned people, who kill stray dogs, of stringent legal action for their cruel deeds.

"Killing dogs is not a solution to the menace. There is a section of people that says that shelters should not be opened and they would not cooperate with vaccination. There are also people who indulge in cruelty like killing dogs and hanging them. Stringent legal measures will be initiated against such people," he said in his address at a programme in the district.

Rajesh said that the dog menace can be ended through scientific means alone. A number of people have succumbed to rabies infection after suffering dog bites in the state in recent times despite vaccination, causing widespread concern among people.

