Low pressure over Andhra coast brings heavy rain in Kerala's high ranges

The southwest monsoon has started retreating from the northern and western parts of the country. It is expected to withdraw from Kerala before October 15.

Published: 04th October 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intermittent rain in the state caused due to the low pressure developed over the Andhra coast will continue till the end of the week and the intensity will be more in the high ranges, weather experts said.

“The state will receive moderate rain as the cyclonic circulation strengthened to low pressure on Monday,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.The MET department forecast normal rainfall in October. The monthly rainfall over the country during this month is most likely to be above normal, according to the forecast.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a forecast of the northeast monsoon which is set to commence with the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. Kerala is expected to receive normal rainfall during the period.

The southwest monsoon has started retreating from the northern and western parts of the country. It is expected to withdraw from Kerala before October 15. “The low pressure disrupts the trajectory of the monsoon. This year, the monsoon withdrawal started on September 17. But it was stuck because of low pressure extending up to central India. If the newly developed low pressure meets the retreating monsoon, the withdrawal will be further delayed,” said Rajeevan.

