Pinarayi leaves for foreign trip on Tuesday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will set out on a foreign trip on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will set out on a foreign trip on Tuesday. The chief minister will leave for Norwegian capital Oslo on Tuesday morning from Kochi, sources said. The trip was scheduled to begin on October 1 with a visit to Finland but was postponed following the demise of former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Saturday.

The chief minister will join the official delegation that had already set out on October 1. Finland and UK are the other destinations in the trip. He will hold discussions particularly on IT and visit various factories. Pinarayi is scheduled to be back in the state on October 14.

