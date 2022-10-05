Home States Kerala

Kerala: Police officer in Ernakulam suspended for assisting PFI during state-wide hartal last month

C A Siyad, a civil police officer attached to the Kalady police station in Ernakulam, was suspended based on the findings of an internal investigation.

05th October 2022

KOCHI: The Kerala police department on Wednesday suspended a police officer for assisting the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) during the state-wide hartal on September 23.

C A Siyad, a civil police officer attached to the Kalady police station in Ernakulam, was suspended based on the findings of an internal investigation conducted by the Ernakulam Rural SP. As per the report, Siyad was in constant touch with the PFI workers for a long time.

"He also helped three PFI workers after they were taken into custody in connection with the agitation carried out on the hartal day. He also helped the trio by taking them on station bail. Moreover, he also ensured they got food inside the station," said a police officer based on the report.

The police also found that despite being a police officer, he had a strong network with the PFI workers.

"The call records clearly show that he has a strong network with the PFI workers. Moreover, he helped them several times. We also found that one of his close relatives is a member of the banned outfit," added the officer.

