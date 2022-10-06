A year later, Kerala's ‘secret’ couple left to fend for self

A Satish By

PALAKKAD: Remember Rehman and Sajitha of Palakkad, the couple whose secret love story left many, including the police and Rehman’s parents, stumped? It’s been over a year since it was reported how Rehman hid Sajitha, then his girlfriend, in a secret compartment in his house for 10 years without the knowledge of his parents who lived with him.

The incident had left many baffled, with some refusing to believe it. However, the story gained national attention and a host of politicians and activists met the couple and offered them support – to build a house and to start their lives anew. The Kerala Women’s Commission too visited the house. And then, nothing. The promises turned out to be hollow.

The support never arrived. Rehman, 34, and Sajitha, 30, were left to fend for themselves. The couple, which got hitched on October 20 last year, is living from hand to mouth in a rented house at Karakattuparambu in Palakkad. Rehman works on daily wages, while Sajitha cannot go due to health issues. The couple’s bid to change their category in their ration card to BPL has also not bore fruit. “I go for painting works for a daily wage of Rs 550. After petrol expenses, there is less than Rs 500 left,” said Rehman.

To make matters worse, Sajitha had to undergo an operation on November 6 after fat got accumulated in the blood vessels in her leg. The surgery at Palakkad district hospital and related expenses set the couple back about Rs 40,000, said Rehman. Sajitha said she does not go to work as her knee still pains. “I was advised physiotherapy after the operation. However, it is available only in a private hospital in Vadakkencherry. We could not afford it,” said Sajitha. The couple lived in Vithunassery earlier for a montly rent of Rs 2,000.

Sajitha said after her operation and a week’s stay at the hospital, they moved to her house. “I left after three months as it would have been difficult for my parents to look after me and buy the medicines. We have been living in Karakattuparambu for the past six months. My husband prefers not going to places from where he cannot return by dusk as I will be alone here. This affects his income,” Sajitha said.



She said her parents Velayudhan and Shantha visited her house and supported her during the surgery. From Rehman's side, only his sister Rehmath used to visit them occasionally, she said.

“We got our Aadhaar card and income certificate. We applied for a house under LIFE Mission but are yet to be allotted one. Rehman has been going to the Supplyco office in Nenmara – he went there on Tuesday too – to get the category in the ration card changed to BPL. They asked him to come on another day,” she said.

Sajitha had “gone missing” from her house in Karakattuparambu, located just 500m from Rehman’s house, 10 years ago. Rehman too went missing in March last year. Both families had filed missing persons complaints.

It was after his brother spotted Rehman in Ayilur town in June 2021 that the mystery unravelled.

Police found Rehman living in the Vithunassery house. He told them that Sajitha and he had been in love and she had been living with him in secret as they feared opposition from her family. His parents Mohammed Kani and Athika maintained there was no woman in the house. However, when Sajitha recounted everything that had happened in the house over the years, the police had to believe her.

