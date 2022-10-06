Home States Kerala

A year later, Kerala's ‘secret’ couple left to fend for self

The incident had left many baffled, with some refusing to believe it.

Published: 06th October 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Sajitha and Rehman in front of their rented house in Karakattuparambu near Ayilur in Palakkad

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Remember Rehman and Sajitha of Palakkad, the couple whose secret love story left many, including the police and Rehman’s parents, stumped? It’s been over a year since it was reported how Rehman hid Sajitha, then his girlfriend, in a secret compartment in his house for 10 years without the knowledge of his parents who lived with him.

The incident had left many baffled, with some refusing to believe it. However, the story gained national attention and a host of politicians and activists met the couple and offered them support – to build a house and to start their lives anew. The Kerala Women’s Commission too visited the house. And then, nothing. The promises turned out to be hollow.

The support never arrived. Rehman, 34, and Sajitha, 30, were left to fend for themselves. The couple, which got hitched on October 20 last year, is living from hand to mouth in a rented house at Karakattuparambu in Palakkad. Rehman works on daily wages, while Sajitha cannot go due to health issues. The couple’s bid to change their category in their ration card to BPL has also not bore fruit. “I go for painting works for a daily wage of Rs 550. After petrol expenses, there is less than Rs 500 left,” said Rehman.

To make matters worse, Sajitha had to undergo an operation on November 6 after fat got accumulated in the blood vessels in her leg. The surgery at Palakkad district hospital and related expenses set the couple back about Rs 40,000, said Rehman. Sajitha said she does not go to work as her knee still pains. “I was advised physiotherapy after the operation. However, it is available only in a private hospital in Vadakkencherry. We could not afford it,” said Sajitha. The couple lived in Vithunassery earlier for a montly rent of Rs 2,000.

No success in changing ration card category to BPL, says Sajitha
Sajitha said after her operation and a week’s stay at the hospital, they moved to her house. “I left after three months as it would have been difficult for my parents to look after me and buy the medicines. We have been living in Karakattuparambu for the past six months. My husband prefers not going to places from where he cannot return by dusk as I will be alone here. This affects his income,” Sajitha said.

She said her parents Velayudhan and Shantha visited her house and supported her during the surgery. From Rehman’s side, only his sister Rehmath used to visit them occasionally, she said.
“We got our Aadhaar card and income certificate. We applied for a house under LIFE Mission but are yet to be allotted one. Rehman has been going to the Supplyco office in Nenmara – he went there on Tuesday too – to get the category in the ration card changed to BPL. They asked him to come on another day,” she said.
Sajitha had “gone missing” from her house in Karakattuparambu, located just 500m from Rehman’s house, 10 years ago. Rehman too went missing in March last year. Both families had filed missing persons complaints.
It was after his brother spotted Rehman in Ayilur town in June 2021 that the mystery unravelled.
Police found Rehman living in the Vithunassery house. He told them that Sajitha and he had been in love and she had been living with him in secret as they feared opposition from her family. His parents Mohammed Kani and Athika maintained there was no woman in the house. However, when Sajitha recounted everything that had happened in the house over the years, the police had to believe her.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palakkad Kerala
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp