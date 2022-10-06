Home States Kerala

Cop suspended for stealing mangoes from fruit shop

The incident came to light, when Nasar, the owner of the shop, found the mangoes missing the next day and filed a complaint with the Kanjirappally police.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A police officer was booked for stealing a few kilograms of mangoes from a fruit shop at Kanjirappally in the dead of night. Idukki SP VU Kuriakose on Wednesday suspended the civil police officer attached to the Idukki A R Camp pending inquiry. PV Shihab, a resident of Vandanpathal in Mundakayam, stole the mangoes while he was returning after duty at the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. While riding on the Kanjirappally-Mundakayam route in his scooter at night, he saw mangoes kept in wooden boxes in front of a fruit shop at Parathodu.

The officer stopped his vehicle, took the mangoes, hid them in the storage area of his scooter and sped away. The incident took place on September 30. The owner had shut the shop and gone home after keeping the mangoes in wooden boxes in front of the shop.

The incident came to light, when Nasar, the owner of the shop, found the mangoes missing the next day and filed a complaint with the Kanjirappally police. Ten kg of mangoes costing Rs 600 was stolen from his shop as per the complaint given by Nasar to the police.

After checking the CCTV visuals from the camera installed in front of the shop, the police traced the registration number of the scooter and identified Shihab. The police have launched a hunt to trace the officer who is absconding.

