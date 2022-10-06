Home States Kerala

FCRA case: CBI to quiz Sivasankar on Thursday

The national agency has also arraigned unknown officials of LIFE Mission as accused in the case.

Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA) behind the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project will interrogate principal secretary M Sivasankar on Thursday. The agency has issued a notice to Sivasankar to appear at its office in Kochi by 10.30am.

The CBI registered the case after it was found that the project implemented with the foreign fund is in violation of FCRA norms. The CBI is probing the case related to the spending of Rs 18.5 crore granted by UAE Red Crescent to execute the apartment project in Wadakkanchery in association with the Kerala government’s LIFE Mission.

The funding was facilitated by the UAE consul-general. Of the Rs 18.5 crore granted for building 140 apartments for homeless people, only Rs 14.5 crore was used and the remaining money was allegedly diverted to pay “commission” to various people.

The investigation carried out by the enforcement directorate and customs into the case revealed that Sivasankar had received a kickback of Rs 1 crore which was kept in two bank lockers of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh. Santhosh Eappan, managing director of Unitac Builders which carried out the construction work, has been booked by CBI in the case. The national agency has also arraigned unknown officials of LIFE Mission as accused in the case.

