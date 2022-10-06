Kerala CM launches 'No To Drugs' campaign; warns of two-year custody for repeat offenders

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government, as part of its efforts to curb the drug menace in the state, will ensure strict action, including lodging repeat offenders in narcotic cases under a two-year preventive custody without trial, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Inaugurating the 'No To Drugs' statewide campaign in virtual mode on Thursday, the Chief Minister said the officials concerned have been directed to invoke relevant sections of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act which includes such a provision.

"Those caught in narcotic cases will be made to sign a bond that they will not repeat the offence and those involved in drug trafficking on a regular basis will be lodged in preventive custody," the Chief Minister said in his online inaugural address. He added that a culture that sees manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs as 'anti-social' and 'anti-national', should gain strength in the state.

Pinarayi said the police stations and excise range offices have been directed to collect details of repeat offenders in drug cases, maintain a history sheet and monitor them continuously. As part of curbing chemical and synthetic drugs, the government will make certain changes in the way cases are charged and investigated.

At present, details regarding the conviction history of the accused in narcotic and other cases are not included in the chargesheet. Henceforth, such details will also be included in detail to ensure maximum punishment for the accused. A data bank of those involved in drug trafficking will be prepared, Pinarayi said.

The Chief Minister said the government would adopt a twin strategy of stepping up campaign against narcotics and also carry out a crackdown against drug peddlers at the same time. A statewide special drive against narcotics will be conducted by police and excise. This will be in addition to the two week special drive being carried out every month under various police station limits.

Pinarayi said various government agencies were conducting anti-narcotic campaigns on their own. "There is a need to bring uniformity in such campaigns," he said.

The Chief Minister requested the involvement of youth, students, women, Kudumbashree workers, religious and social organisations, libraries, clubs, residents associations, cultural organisations and political parties in the 'No To Drugs' campaign.

The campaign will have the support of personalities from the fields of cinema, television and sports, the Chief Minister assured. Anti-narcotic chains will be formed in schools with the involvement of students, teachers, parents and former students. As part of creating awareness among the people against narcotics, 'Jana Jagaratha Sadas' will be conducted at bus stands railway stations, clubs and libraries

"Various activities such as role play, skit, recitation, storytelling, elocution and poster designing will be conducted by students as part of the campaign. The services of National Cadet Corps, Student Police Cadets, and volunteers of National Service Scheme, Scout and Guide and Junior Red Cross should be utilised for the campaign," the Chief Minister directed.

Reminding people that the battle against narcotics was not just the task of the government, the Chief Minister sought the whole-hearted support of society to make it a success.

