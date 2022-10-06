Home States Kerala

Kerala: NIT Calicut staff and wife die in fire; Police suspect murder, suicide attempt

Ajayakumar (56) and Lini (48), natives of Karunagappally, died in a fire at Kozhikode NIT quarters at 4 am on Thursday.

Published: 06th October 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

death

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A technician of the civil engineering department of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT), Mukkam, Kozhikode and his wife were found dead due to burns.

Ajayakumar (56) and Lini (48), natives of Karunagappally, died in a fire at Kozhikode NIT quarters at 4 am on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, Ajayakumar suffocated his wife to death over marital issues. He then poured kerosene on her and then reportedly released LPG gas in the kitchen. He even attempted to kill his sleeping son who however escaped with burns.

"There are signs that he tried to suffocate his son too with a pillow. But the boy stayed motionless. Thinking that his son too was dead, Ajayakumar set fire to the house. When Ajayakumar started to set the room on fire, the child escaped through the kitchen door," said Yusuff Nadutharammal, SHO, Kunnamangalam police. The son is an eighth-grade student of Spring Valley School, NIT campus.

Neighbours saw the fire rising from the quarters where Ajayakumar lived and informed the police. They also spotted the runaway child and rushed him to a private hospital in Mukkam.

Kunnamangalam police registered a case for unnatural death and started the inquest procedure.

Ajayakumar also has a daughter who is studying B.Arch at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Kottayam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT Calicut National Institute of Technology Calicut NIT Calicut staff death
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp