Three doctors of Yakkara hospital arrested for medical negligence

By Express News Service

MPALAKKAD: Three doctors of Thangam Hospital in Yakkara were arrested on Wednesday by the Palakkad South police in connection with the death of a woman and her newborn during delivery at the hospital. The doctors — Priyadarshini, Nila and S Ajith — were later released on bail. The arrests were based on the medical report that the death of the mother and child was due to negligence on the part of the doctors. The medical board had found that the use of vacuum to take out the child was a mistake. The child had died after the umbilical chord got tied around the neck. The bleeding caused due to the use of the vacuum led to Aiswarya’s death, it said. The hospital authorities had failed to intimate the treatment details on a timely basis to the family members, the report said. After the District Medical Officer’s report was forwarded to the police, the three gynaecologists were questioned and their arrests recorded. The newborn died on July 2. The next day, Aiswarya too died.