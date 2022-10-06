Tiger caught in Munnar partially blind, won’t be released in wild for now

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The tiger that had kept forest department officials on their toes for three days in Munnar before it was captured on Tuesday is partially blind and it will not be released into the wild anytime soon. The tiger had been the topic of discussion in the news media channels after it killed at least 10 cows owned by local residents on Saturday and Sunday.

Munnar DFO Raju K Francis told media persons that since the tiger has been affected by cataract in its left eye, it will not be immediately released into the forest area. It can’t prey on animals as usual and that is why it attacked the cows tied in cattle sheds by estate workers.

The forest officials expect that if the tiger is released back to the forest now, chances are high that it will come back to the area of human habitation. “The tiger will be shifted to a rescue centre now and after providing necessary treatment, possibilities of releasing it in a forest area where tiger population is less and has enough prey base will be explored,” the DFO said.

Residents of Munnar heaved a sigh of relief after the forest department on Tuesday caught the tiger spreading panic in the hill town for the past few months.The tiger had killed ten cows owned by residents in Nayamakkadu estate in Munnar on Saturday and Sunday. After the tiger killed five cows of estate workers on Saturday night, local people backed by trade unions had staged a protest blocking the Munnar-Udumalpet interstate highway on Sunday. The animal killed another five cows on Sunday night.

A meeting of forest officials, trade union leaders, panchayat authorities and residents was held in Munnar on Monday and the forest officials installed three cages in the estate area. The female tiger aged approximately nine years was caught in the cage on Tuesday night. Although forest officials hope that it is the same one that had attacked the cows in Nayamakkadu estate. However, tiger attacks have been increasing in other areas of Munnar including Periyavara and Kadalar.

IDUKKI: The tiger that had kept forest department officials on their toes for three days in Munnar before it was captured on Tuesday is partially blind and it will not be released into the wild anytime soon. The tiger had been the topic of discussion in the news media channels after it killed at least 10 cows owned by local residents on Saturday and Sunday. Munnar DFO Raju K Francis told media persons that since the tiger has been affected by cataract in its left eye, it will not be immediately released into the forest area. It can’t prey on animals as usual and that is why it attacked the cows tied in cattle sheds by estate workers. The forest officials expect that if the tiger is released back to the forest now, chances are high that it will come back to the area of human habitation. “The tiger will be shifted to a rescue centre now and after providing necessary treatment, possibilities of releasing it in a forest area where tiger population is less and has enough prey base will be explored,” the DFO said. Residents of Munnar heaved a sigh of relief after the forest department on Tuesday caught the tiger spreading panic in the hill town for the past few months.The tiger had killed ten cows owned by residents in Nayamakkadu estate in Munnar on Saturday and Sunday. After the tiger killed five cows of estate workers on Saturday night, local people backed by trade unions had staged a protest blocking the Munnar-Udumalpet interstate highway on Sunday. The animal killed another five cows on Sunday night. A meeting of forest officials, trade union leaders, panchayat authorities and residents was held in Munnar on Monday and the forest officials installed three cages in the estate area. The female tiger aged approximately nine years was caught in the cage on Tuesday night. Although forest officials hope that it is the same one that had attacked the cows in Nayamakkadu estate. However, tiger attacks have been increasing in other areas of Munnar including Periyavara and Kadalar.