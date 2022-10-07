Drug peddler has no priors in Kerala: Police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Mumbai unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has launched an extensive probe into the activities of Ayampuzha native Vijin Varghese in connection with a Rs 1,540 crore worth drug haul, Kerala Police say the accused has no priors in the state in any drug seizure. The Special Branch of the state police, which conducted a detailed inquiry following Vijin’s arrest by the DRI, found no pending cases against him in the state. “We couldn’t find prior cases linking him to any drug or criminal incidents in the state,” said a senior police officer. The arrest has also come as a shocker to the residents of Ayampuzha and Manjapra as many of them know both Vijin and his younger brother Jibin Varghese for the last few years as two businessmen who were into the export and import of fruits.