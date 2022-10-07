Kozhikode: Teacher saves duo from drowning

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two youngsters were saved from drowning in the Iruvanjippuzha in Kozhikode on Wednesday night, thanks to the timely action by a teacher. K K Usman, a West Kodiyathur native who teaches at Tirurangadi Oriental High School, has become a hero overnight for his bravery that saved Nabeel and Ansil. The youths were on a canoe when a high current capsized the boat close to Ambalakandi jetty in West Kodiyathur.

Though locals gathered at the spot, none entered the water as it was dark. Instead, they decided to wait for the fire and rescue services personnel. However, Usman decided to act. And without worrying about his life, he jumped into the river and saved the duo. “There was a lot of commotion when the incident occurred. People were shouting. However, shouting alone would not have saved the youngsters. So, I jumped into the river as saving them was my priority,” he said.

Local residents said high ranges of Kozhikode have been witnessing huge water flow in its rivers for the past two days. “This may be the reason for the high currents in Iruvanjippuzha,” said one of the local residents.

They said Thusharagiri waterfalls, a major tourist destination located in Kodenchery panchayat, had also witnessed a sudden and high flow of water, endangering tourists. The district panchayat, district administration and disaster management team have warned people in the area to exercise caution.

